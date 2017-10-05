Balogun lauds underdogs Nigeria, Zambia for World Cup Qualifying runs

The defender is pleased with the progress of both teams after they were written off before the start of the qualifying series

Leon Balogun has showered encomiums on Nigeria and Zambia for the headway made in the Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifying despite being tagged Group B underdogs.

Both sides, in a group that has African champions Cameroon and powerhouse Algeria, have been impressive with the Super Eagles topping the Group B with ten points while Wedson Nyirenda have steered the Chipolopolo to behind Gernot Rohr's men with three points lesser.

“Not many people gave both Nigeria and Zambia a chance when the draw was made,” Balogun told NFF.

“But look at football, they are the only teams left in the race in the group."

With both sides facing off in a crucial encounter that could see the Super Eagles secure the lone ticket to Russia, the Mainz 05 said: “This is not the time to talk too much, we [Nigeria] will do our talking on the pitch on Saturday."