Balogun unhappy with Gombe United's struggles

The Savannah Scorpions sit in the relegation zone and the defender expressed his displeasure with their position after 20 matches

Akeem Balogun expresses displeasure at the situation of Gombe United in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Manu Garba's side are winless in their last three matches in the topflight, and have dropped to 18th place in the log.

"Of course it is hard to live in this kind of situation, but we hope to stay focused and come out of the messy situation," Balogun told Goal.

"We all go through a very tough period, it has been such a long time since Gombe United failed to win.

"Obviously we see it in the league table. We would like to end this bad run which has followed us for a while.

"We were thinking of getting back against Rangers but reverse was the case. We have the belief that our winning streak starts against Katsina United. Everything will be okay."

Gombe United will be searching for their seventh league win of the season when they host Katsina United in a NPFL Matchday 21 encounter on Sunday.