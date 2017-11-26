Balotelli's world at Man City - Smashing plasma TVs, handing out cash and collecting parking tickets

Mario Balotelli smashed a plasma TV after being sent off and left a collection of parking tickets in his locker when departing Manchester City, Les Chapman has revealed.

A former kit man at the Premier League club has lifted the lid on the antics of an enigmatic striker who spent two-and-a-half years at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City -2 21/20 v Southampton

Balotelli’s misdemeanours throughout his colourful career are legendary, with the 27-year-old never far from the headlines.

That was certainly the case during his time in England, with Chapman – who made the famous ‘Why Always Me’ t-shirt displayed against Manchester United in October 2011 – left bemused by most of the Italian’s behaviour.

He told the Daily Mail on Balotelli: “He was a complete one-off, the most unpredictable man on the planet. When he got sent off at Arsenal he threw his boot through the plasma TV in the dressing-room!

Mario Balotelli Les Chapman Manchester City boot plasma More