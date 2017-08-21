Bandari coach blames referee after Gotv Shield exit

The 2015 champions crashed out of the knock-out tournament after falling 3-1 to Sony Sugar at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday

Bandari FC coach Paul Nkata believes officiating can be partly blamed for his side's elimination from GOtv Shield.

The Ugandan tactician has now turned his full attention to the Kenyan Premier League hoping to win it this year. "Many factors led to our defeat, first we did not have adequate training owing to the General elections and it affected us and you could see that.

“Secondly I blame the officiating for the outcome, I felt we could have been awarded a penalty but that was not the case. Our reaction was a little bit wanting and we ended up losing the match,” Nkata told Goal.

"Our attention will be on the league now, I believe we have a chance of winning it and we will give our best and hope things go the right way."

Nkata helped Tusker FC to a double last season before joining the coastal-based side at the beginning of the season.