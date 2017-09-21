Bandari coach concedes defeat to champions Tusker

Nkata has promised to work on the midfield and the striking force ahead of their next match against Chemilil set for Sunday

Bandari FC coach Paul Nkata has conceded defeat following the club’s 3-0 result to Tusker in a mid-week match on Wednesday.

The Ugandan coach, who ironically guided the opponents to the league title last year, said lack of fighting spirit among the playing unit was the main reason behind the Dockers loss.

“The boys did not have the fighting spirit. There was a general complacency in the playing unity especially in the midfield causing the defense to be under pressure and subsequently crash.’’

Nkata was all plaudits for his son Fred Nkata, who played his heart out during the match and revealed that had the rest of the players eked his fighting spirit, the outcome of the match would have possibly been different.

Nkata has promised to work on the midfield and the striking force ahead of their next match against Chemilil scheduled for September 24 (Sunday) in Mombasa.

After playing 25 matches the Dockers are placed in ninth position on the 18 team league table with 33 points, 18 behind leaders Gor Mahia.