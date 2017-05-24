Bandari coach targeting Western Stima scalp

After suffering a 2-3 defeat away to Zoo Kericho last weekend, Bandari FC hopes to bounce back against relegation-threatened Western Stima.

The Kisumu-based side have collected only nine points from the 12 matches played, after winning two, drawing three and losing seven matches. Coach Paul Nkata is optimistic his charges will bounce back from last weekend's set-back and register positive result.

"Last weekend's officiating was a suspect; vital decision went against us and that affected the outcome. Western Stima is a good team, we all know they have good players and coach, we will not just sit and wait for them. We want to work hard in training and do the job on the pitch.

"No way, we cannot afford to underrate them, we respect them and we will treat them like any other team," he told Goal.

The Dockers are placed seventh on 17 points.