Bandari coach turns back to press after defeat

Bandari coach Paul Nkata for the first time turned his back to the press after a 1-0 defeat against Chemelil Sugar on Sunday.

The Ugandan coach, who is under increasing pressure to deliver positive results, refused to file questions from the journalists, who sought his post match comments.

The Dockers succumbed to an embarrassing second consecutive defeat after losing 3-0 to Tusker in mid-week and worry could be seen on the face of the coach, who looked shocked beyond words after the match.

Bandari fans went home disappointed by the defeat at home saying the team must play with energy and passion in their remaining matches.

The Dockers face an uphill task when they take on table toppers Gor Mahia in their next league match on October 1 in Nairobi.

Bandari are placed tenth position on the Kenya Premier League table with 33 points, 21 behind K’Ogalo.