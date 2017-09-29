Bandari Coach wants charges to be clinical against Gor Mahia

KPL leaders Gor Mahia will host a wounded Bandari side that is 21 points and 10 places behind them on the table

Paul Nkata has challenged his charges to take their chances when Bandari visit Gor Mahia in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

KPL leaders Gor Mahia will host a wounded Bandari side that is 21 points and 10 places behind them on the table. K’Ogalo controls the summit with 48 points to Bandari’s 27 points.

But despite the galley of form between the two sides, Nkata has appealed to his players to make use of the minimal chances they will create at Moi Stadium in Kisumu to finish off the work.

"The main thing is that we have to take our chances, and limit mistakes at the back if we do it well we will get a good result," the former Tusker FC coach told Goal.

Bandari FC have collected just a single point in the last five, losing four matches in a row, the latest one being a 1-0 defeat by Chemelil Sugar last weekend but the Ugandan is clearly aware of the task ahead, admitting that his charges will have to give their best to get maximum points.

"I do understand it is going to be a tough match, but we have no option but to work harder on the pitch and get a good result. Gor Mahia in a good run as compared to us, and that is why we have to work harder and get something positive after our unfortunate run."

On the other side, Gor Mahia has lost none of its last nine matches, winning seven and drawing two.

Gor Mahia beat Bandari 2-1 in the first leg.