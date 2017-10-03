Bandari defend defensive display against Gor Mahia

Goals from Francis Kahata, Meddie Kagere and Wellington Ochieng were enough to hand the home side much-needed victory

Bandari FC was defeated 3-1 by Gor Mahia last weekend; a fifth consecutive loss by the Dockers.

Goals from Francis Kahata, Meddie Kagere and Wellington Ochieng were enough to hand the home side much-needed victory. The Coastal-based side coach Paul Nkata has lauded the league leaders and says it was definitely going to be a tough call against them.

"Gor Mahia is far better than us, with good players and are in form, it was going to be a tough match for us. We did not want to give them so much room especially in our half, so we decided to play defensively to ensure we do not concede. It did not work for us, but now that it is done we have to focus on our next match.

"We have to collect ourselves and work hard in preparation for the remaining part of the season, we still have targets to meet."

Bandari are currently placed in the eleventh position with 27 points.