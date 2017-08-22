Bandari FC defender appeals to fans to rally behind the team

But despite the Dockers crashing out in uncharacteristic fashion, Abich was full of praise of his colleagues

Bandari FC veteran defender, Noah Abich has called on the team to put behind their GOtv Shield quarter-final match lose and turn full attention on Kakamega Homeboyz clash in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

Bandari lost 3-1 to Sony Sugar last weekend at Nyayo Stadium to end coach Paul Nkata’s dream of lifting the title for the second year in a row after guiding Tusker to the title in 2016 before he moved to Bandari early this year.

But despite the Dockers crashing out in uncharacteristic fashion, Abich was full of praise of his colleagues and the team’s ‘great chemistry.’

"I have played many games in my football life and I have never seen a team that is as hard-working as Bandari FC. We have great team chemistry,” Abich told the club’s official website.

The former AFC Leopard, Sofapaka and Mathare United defender has called on the fans to rally behind the team as they take on Kakamega Homeboyz in the mid-week match on Wednesday in Mumias.

“What happened at Nyayo is in the past. We need to focus on Homeboys match. We need our fans behind us."

The veteran defender has been in great form recently seeing him earn seven starts in the last seven games.