Bandari players among four suspended for weekend league action

Bandari FC will be without two dependable players when they host Mathare United at Mbaraki Stadium on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Wilson Obungu will be out on a two-match suspension after he picked a straight red card in the Dockers’ 1-0 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz in Mumias last Wednesday.

Obungu will also miss Bandari’s home match against Karaiobangi Sharks on September 9. Team mate, Mohammed Siraj will also be out against Mathare United after accumulating five yellow cards.

Kenyan Premier League defending champions, Tusker will also miss the services of Malon Tangauzi, who picked a fifth yellow card in the Brewers 1-0 lose to AFC Leopards at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

Just like Tangauzi, Nzoia Sugar’s Masita Musuta will be serving a one match suspension when the sugar millers take on Nakumatt FC.

Tangauzi will sit out in Tusker’s clash against Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday.