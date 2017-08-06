Bandari FC hand coach Robert Matano a second league defeat

Bandari FC handed AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano a second league defeat with a painful 1-0 win at Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

Matano picked his first league win in his second return to the Den against Paul Nkata side on July 15 at Mbaraki Stadium, but a philanthropic Ugandan tactician returned the favour, with the same portion of love, in the return leg of the Kenyan Premier League match staged in Nakuru.

Hassan Abdalla scord the lone goal for Bandari with a minute to the break. AFC Leopards won a free-kick just outside Bandari box which was quickly taken, but Wilson Oburu made a save with the ball landing on the former AFC Leopards defender Noah Abich .

Abich cleared that the ball which landed on Wilberforce Lugogo for a quick counter attack. Lugogo passed the ball to a charging Hassan Abdalla , who placed it behind the net in the 44th minute to give Bandari the lead into the break.

Latest Leopards acquisition, Alexis Kitenge wasted an open chance early in the game when his effort from a result counter attack was saved by Oburu at point blank.

The win saw Bandari jump five places to fifth on the log with 29 points. AFC Leopards, who have lost two matches on the run are just two places above relegation should four teams be released to the lower tier at the end of the season.

AFC Leopards XI : Andika Gabriel, Sikhayi Denis, Mudde Musa, Mawira Joshua, Abdalla Salim, Majid Victor, Otieno Duncan, Okaka Aziz, Omondi Ray, Kitenge Alexis, Samuel Ndung'u.

Subs : Otieno Ian, Allan Katerrega, Ingotsi Marcellus, Andrew Tololwa, Kibwage Micheal, Nyakha Haroun, Wanami Lewis.

Bandari XI : Wilson Obungu, Duncan Otewa, Fred Nkata, Noah Abich, Felly Mulumba, Michael Luvutsi, Hassan Abdalla, Waiswa Andrew, Baron Oketch, Ivan Kiwewa, Lugogo Wilberforce

Subs : Joseph Okoth, Lewis Cosmas, Siraj Mohammed, Wambani Anthony, Msagha Dairus, Shaban Kenga.