Bandari FC parts way with quartet

Bandari FC have terminated the contract of three players with close to a year still left on their current contract.

The Dockers have served former AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia forward Jacob Keli and Enock Agwanada, Tyrone Owino as well as Noah Abich with a notification informing them that their services will not be required next season.

Save for Abich whose contrac is set to expire at the end of the season (December), the rest have been told to look for a new club after they failed to produce a convincing performance.

“There is no big issue with my case. I was just informed that the club will not renew my contract which ends in December,” Abich told Goal.

“I still have a contract until the end of the season and it will be premature to start looking for a club right now. Once I see off the contract, then I can start such negotiation with any club that will interested in my service,” the former AFC Leopards, Sofapaka and Mathare United dead ball specialist added.

Goal, however understands that Keli who still has a running contract with Bandari until December 2018 same as Owino and Agwanda (June 2018) were released due to poor performance.

The trio are considering taking legal action on the club for not respecting the contract.