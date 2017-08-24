Bandari FC points fingers at match officials after away defeat

The visiting Dockers have cried foul after their top keeper Wilson Obungu was red carded during their match v Homeboyz

Bandari FC have cried foul over poor officiating in their 1-0 defeat by Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday.

Bandari’s defeat was punctuated by controversies especially in the dying minutes of the game when they were forced to play a man less after goalkeeper Wilson Oburu was given his marching orders while they had exhausted all their substitutions.

“Plenty of controversial issues with the referee. We say goodbye, see you soon,” lamented Bandari on the club’s official Face book page.

Oburu was shown a straight red card for handling the ball outside the box after he was forced to come out of his safe zone to neutralize a counter attack from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Substitute Felly Mulumba had to step in to play in goalkeeping role during the remainder of the match with Paul Nkata having brought in Sunday Apudo for Wilberforce Lugogo, Kelvin Omondi in place of injured Shaban Kenga while Mulumba came earlier on for Ivan Kiweewa.

Bandari was the better side going into the break with five corners against Kakamega Homeboyz’s two and seven shots; four of them on target against the hosts three.

But the statistics were just that, statistics at the end of the 90-minutes with Homeboys having the last laugh. Nkata pulled out Kiweewa, who was on a yellow card for Mulumba, leaving only marked man, Mohammed Siraj, who had also picked a yellow card.