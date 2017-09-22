Bandari FC star joins list of banned players

Waiswa now joins Chemelil defender Kennedy Odhiambo and Posta Rangers goalkeeper, Patrick Matasi on the ban list

Bandari FC striker Andrew Waiswa has joined the list of suspended players as Kenyan Premier League enters round 27 this weekend.

Waiswa now joins Chemelil Sugar defender Kennedy Odhiambo and Posta Rangers goalkeeper, Patrick Matasi on the suspension list.

Waiswa and Odhiambo will both sit out on a one-match suspension after receiving red cards when their respective clubs lock horns at Mbaraki Stadium.

Matasi, on the other hand, will be serving his last ban when Posta Rangers takes on Thika United at the Ruaraka grounds over the weekend.

The former AFC Leopards goalkeeper, who picked his fifth yellow card of the season and a red card, served his first match ban in his side’s 2-2 draw against Kariobangi Sharks last Wednesday.