Bandari forward told to sharpen striking instinct

Bandari FC coach has urged forward, Edwin Lavatsa to be more clinical in-front of goal.

Lavatsa who scored four goals against Muhoroni Youth two weeks ago failed to replicate the same form against Posta Rangers last weekend.

The former Gor Mahia striker blew away two clear chances against Rangers but hit the target on two occasions in the second half, though his efforts didn't shake the net.

Despite missing the chances, Bandari tactician, Paul Nkata heaped praise of the striker who has been quiet for the better part of the season.

“He (Lavatsa) is a good player and he drew a lot of motivation from our previous game against Muhoroni. If he had been just a little more clinical, we would have walked away with three points,” the Ugandan said of the 24-year-old.

Bandari ninth on the log with 40 points. The Dockers will next take on former champions, Ulinzi Stars.