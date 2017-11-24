Bandari to strengthen attack ahead of new season

Bandari FC performance in the just concluded 2017 Kenyan Premier was a 'disappointing' one according to head coach Paul Nkata.

The Ugandan had a good run in the 2016 season where he won a double with Tusker but failed to replicate the same performance this year.

Nkata finished a distant 10th place, a disappointing performance that he termed as ‘below expectations’.

“We are disappointed. It is a season to forget in a hurry,” the Ugandan tactician said.

Nkata has since identified the weak points that he wants to strengthen ahead of the new season.

“We achieved none of our targets and most of our new signings that had so much promise did not impress. We had problems with striking, for which we shall sign four new attackers, two attacking midfielders and two good wingers. The other departments don’t need any modifications,” Nkata told KPL official website.

The Dockers are set to release Jacob Kelly, Noah Abich and Enock Agwanda.