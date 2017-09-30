Bandari top goalkeeper missing against Gor Mahia

Dead-ball specialist, Noah Abich who scored Bandari’s lone goal in the Dockers’ 2-1 defeat at the hands of Gor Mahia last time has been handed a start

Bandari will be without top goalkeeper Wilson Oburu for the fourth week running when they take on Gor Mahia in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Bandari has named a relatively strong squad that will be seeking to squeeze a maiden league wins against Gor Mahia at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Joseph Okoth who has conceded 13 goals since he replaced Oburu who was serving two-match suspension before being taken ill, will once again start on the line.

Dead-ball specialist, Noah Abich who scored Bandari’s lone goal in the Dockers’ 2-1 defeat at the hands of Gor Mahia in the last meeting between both sides, starts at the back.

Hassan Abdalla who warned Gor Mahia to expect a tough battle has also been handed another start alongside Shaban Kenga, Darius Msagha and Fred Cosmas.

Bandari are yet to beat Gor Mahia in the league though they knocked K’Ogalo out of the GOtv Shield at Thika Sub-County Stadium on July 9.

Gor Mahia are top of the league with 48 points to Bandari’s 27 that places them 10th on the table.

Bandari starting XI: Joseph Okoth, Abdalla Hassan, Fred Nkata, Felly Mulumba, Andrew Waiswa, Noah Abich, Shaban Kenga, Sunday Opudo, Fred Cosmas, Wilberforce Lugogo, Darius Msagha