Bandari - Tusker Preview: Can Nkata complete double over Brewers?

The Dockers have a relatively fair record as compared to their opponents; they have scored 23 goals and conceded 19

Tusker come into the match aiming at getting maximum points after registering wins in last two matches.

As for Bandari, it has been a bad run in the last five matches. A single win, one draw and three defeats is something Paul Nkata is not happy about.

The brewers have struggled both offensively and defensively; they have scored 22 goals and conceded two more. The first eleven have been inconsistent, prompting Nkata to make changes regularly.

In the past six matches, no team has conceded more than one goal, but overall, the brewers come into the match as favorites after six wins, four draws and three defeats in the last thirteen matches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bandari: Striker Fred Cosmas scored a brace last weekend against Zoo Kericho, and he will definitely be looking for his third or maybe fourth in two matches. Goalkeeper Joseph Okoth gave his best and denied Zoo severally last weekend; he will be the main man once again.

Tusker: Boniface Muchiri has been very helpful for his team, always creating chances, and once again, he will be the main source of inspiration. It seems keeper David Okello has won the heart of coach George Nsimbe, and at this point he cannot afford to make mistakes.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Bandari: Okoth Joseph, Abdallah Hassan, Nkata Fred, Mulumba Felly, Waiswa Andrew, Wamabani Andrew, Kenga Shaban, Lugogo Wilberfoce, Fred Cosmas, Omondi Kevin and Oketch Baron.

Tusker: David Okello Collins Shivachi, Lloyd Wahome James Situma, Eugene Asike, Hashim Sempala, Humphey Mieno, Paul Odhiambo, Muchiri Boniface, Macharia Jackson and Allan Wanga.