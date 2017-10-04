Bandari TV launch set for this weekend

In July, the club exclusively revealed to Goal a plan to register over 40,000 fans as they angle for the massive support base

Kenyan Premier League side, Bandari is set to launch the club's TV channel this coming weekend.

The Dockers have been leveraging on technology to attract and interact with their fans with the latest technological innovation being a YouTube TV channel that will highlight the club's activities.

The "Bandari FC TV" channel that is set to go live this Sunday, will be giving exclusive news on the club, players as we as fan interviews.

According to Bandari FC- IT specialist and Website manager, Stephen Heywood, the club have so far registered 500 fans in the last three months.

In July, the club exclusively revealed to Goal a plan to register over 40,000 fans as they angle for the massive support base with the likes of Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Bandari, who draws most of their support base from the Coast, are currently 10th in Kenyan Premier League log with 33 points, 27 less than leaders, Gor Mahia.