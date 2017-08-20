Bangladesh recall Mominul as Mosaddek replacement

Having initially been overlooked for selection, an eye infection for Mosaddek Hossain means Mominul Haque will feature for Bangladesh.

Mominul Haque has replaced Mosaddek Hossain in Bangladesh's 14-man squad for the first Test against Australia.

Opener Mominul was left out for the second Test against Sri Lanka and was initially overlooked for the team to face Australia in Mirpur from August 27.

However, an eye infection means Mosaddek will be unable to take part and Mominul has been selected in his place.

The 25-year-old notched two fifties in his last four five-day international appearances and boasts an impressive average of 47.

While the late change to the squad is far from ideal, Australia face the prospect of going into the first Test without any match preparation.

Steve Smith's side were scheduled to play a warm-up in Fatullah, but flooding has led to concerns the fixture may not go ahead as planned.

That does not concern Peter Handscomb, though, who believes Australia will be ready for the first Test regardless of their schedule.

"I don't think we'd be going into that first Test cold, whether the tour match goes ahead or not," said Handscomb.

"We had a great preparation up in Darwin, we managed to play a three-day, intra-squad game there.

"I think everyone got what they needed out of it and we know obviously the BCB are doing everything they can to get the pitches up for us and whatever training we can get here, depending on the weather of course.

"I'm sure the boys will be fine and ready to go."