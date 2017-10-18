Banvit claim first win as Petrol Olimpija run out of gas

Banvit needed overtime to beat Petrol Olimpija after squandering an 18-point advantage on matchday two.

Last season's runners-up Banvit withstood a Petrol Olimpija fightback to secure a tense 87-83 Basketball Champions League victory after overtime on Wednesday.

The Turkish club, beaten by Iberostar Tenerife in the final of the inaugural tournament, lost to Umana Reyer Venezia on matchday one last week but responded with a first victory of the 2017-18 competition.

Banvit led by 18 points in the third quarter, but Olimpija came storming back to force overtime, only for Tony Taylor to take his game-high tally to 24 and consign the Slovenian outfit to a Group C defeat.

Medi Bayreuth also needed overtime to take their record to 2-0, beating SIG Strasbourg 82-80 to sit top of Group C thanks in no small part to Gabe York's 21-point haul. Movistar Estudiantes saw off Rosa Radom 78-68 to ensure they are level on points with Bayreuth.

Gaziantep and Neptunas Klaipeda lead the way in Group B with two wins out of two, defeating PAOK 85-82 and Ventspils 87-80 respectively.

Nanterre 92 are the only side in Group D with a perfect record following their 89-81 win over Sidigas Avellino, while UCAM Murcia and EWE Baskets Oldenburg were winners in Group A.