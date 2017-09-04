Banyana Banyana COSAFA Cup squad revealed

Desiree Ellis has named 20 players to represent South Africa at the upcoming 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championship in Zimbabwe

Interim head coach of the South African Senior Women’s National Team, Desiree Ellis, has named a squad of 20 players to compete in the upcoming 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championship that will take place in Zimbabwe from 13 – 24 September.

An additional four players have been named but will be on stand-by, and will only be called upon should there be an injury. The quartet will also attend the national team camp but will not travel to the tournament.

The Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana assemble for camp on Tuesday, 5 September in Johannesburg.

Linda Motlhalo has matric this year and will be playing for the U20 team in the quest to qualify for the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where she will be joined by Gabriela Salgado – she has been a part of the last three training camps. Andisiwe Mgcoyi has just recovered from an injury sustained in May. Janine Van Wyk is not available as the FIFA Calendar Dates are from 11 – 19th September, which does not cover the whole tournament.

The Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana has been drawn in Group C alongside Namibia, Lesotho and Botswana.

“This is a very important tournament, one which we have won on three occasions. We lost the 2011 final to Zimbabwe and we would very much like to win it again. We haven’t played a competitive match since January this year, and this showpiece will help bring us back to our shape,” said Ellis.

“We also see it as a perfect platform for other players to raise their hands as the likes of the Janine, Jermaine, Andisiwe and Linda, just to mention a few are not available. We are glad we had a selection camp not so long ago and it helped us come with a very competitive squad that we are taking to Zimbabwe. I am confident we will do well.”

The squad departs for the tournament on Monday, 11 September.

South Africa won the tournament in 2002, 2006, 2008, and will be hoping to get off a good start when they face Lesotho in the first match on Thursday, 14 September at the Luveve Stadium.

This will be followed by the clash against Namibia the next day at the Barbourfields Stadium. Both venues are in Bulawayo.

Botswana will be the last opponents in the group stages, and the fixture is also scheduled for Barbourfields Stadium.

Hosts Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group A together with Madagascar, Malawi and Zambia.

East Africans Kenya, who are guests in the tournament, are in Group B to face Mauritius, Mozambique and Swaziland.

The pool winners and the best-placed runner up will proceed to the semifinals, which will take place on Thursday, 21 September.

The third and fourth place play off is set for Saturday, 23 September with the final scheduled for the next day (Sunday, 24 September).