Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk delves into her US experience

Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk has shared her experience in the US following her return to South Africa after her contract came to an end.

Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk has recently returned from a six-month stint in the USA where she played for Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League.

With the season over, she is back home in South Africa while she contemplates her next move.

She last played for Banyana Banyana earlier this year in January against France in an international friendly match held at the Reunion Islands.

Van Wyk missed out on the 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championship held in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe last month, which Banyana Banyana won.

The defender has now been included in the upcoming international friendly match against Burkina Faso scheduled for Sunday, 22 October 2017 at Dobsonville Stadium.

Kickoff is at 15h00.

Van Wyk spoke to SAFA about her experiences.

Matlhomola Morake: You have been saying this was a dream come true for you, how was the experience?

Janine van Wyk: It was phenomenal, it was an incredible experience for me. I have always wanted to play overseas and I can finally say I have done so. It wasn’t an easy run in for me, in fact it was very difficult at the beginning but I think the best experience was playing professionally and getting a very big crowd every single game – the biggest crowd was at Portland Thorns in Portland with about 22-thousand fans. That experience on its own was amazing, and is something that we can really hope that it will happen in South Africa once we have a professional league going. So many people can come to support women’s football in our country.

MM: Is it what you expected?

JvW: You go out there and expect it to be a challenging and competitive football every single week, and that is exactly how it panned out. I got to play the world’s best players – I got to play alongside Carly Lloyd (Houston Dash, USA National Team) and it was amazing. I played with the like of Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC, USA National Team), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars, USA National Team), Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars, USA National Team) and Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil National Team) – it was an incredible experience and playing against them you have to expect to work for the full 90 minutes. That’s how I expected it to be like.