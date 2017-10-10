Barbarians women's team to play first game against Munster

The Barbarians women's team are soon to play their first ever match: Getty

The Barbarians women's team, featuring players from seven nations, will play their first ever match against Munster at Thomond Park on Nov. 10.

The team will, coached by former England World Cup winner Giselle Mather, will get their first taste of action before the men's Barbarians side face Tonga.

A full fixture schedule for the women's team is set to be announced later in the year with games against club, provincial and international sides.

"The recent Women's Rugby World Cup demonstrated just how popular the women's game has become," said Abi Chamberlain, Head of Leadership Development at the team's partner Paysafe.

"These games will help raise the visibility and increase the impact of women's sport, especially in rugby which has increased in popularity over the last few years," added the former England international.

The announcement came three days after Norway's football association said it would pay its men's and women's teams the same financial compensation for representing the country, with the men making a financial contribution to the women's team.

The Barbarians were founded in 1890 as an invitation club and have provided the platform for some of the greatest players to showcase their skills.