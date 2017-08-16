Barca taking dirty transfer tactics to the extreme with Coutinho & Dembele

It is one of the worst-kept secrets in football. Tapping up of players has existed as long as transfers themselves and, even though it is against the rules, it happens all the time. This summer, however, Barcelona are taking the practice to extreme levels.

Pretty much all clubs do it and perhaps the most famous example of all was Ashley Cole, who was caught in a clandestine meeting with Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, chief executive Peter Kenyon and his agent Jonathan Barnett while still an Arsenal player back in 2005. The left-back was found guilty and fined £100,000 by the Premier League.

Such punishment is unusual, however, and virtually all moves are discussed with agents, emissaries or a member of a player's entourage before a club is even contacted. The current Barcelona board took this a step forward in the controversial Neymar transfer, paying €10 million up front to the forward's family in 2011 to ensure a move would be completed in 2013.

Ironically, Barcelona ended up losing Neymar this summer after the negotiations went on behind their back. That provoked anger at the Catalan club, but Paris Saint-Germain were only doing exactly what the Blaugrana had been with Marco Verratti and all of their other transfer targets this summer. So they can have few complaints.

Earlier this summer, Barca thought they were convincing Verratti to move to Camp Nou and the player was certainly tempted, having previously spoken of his admiration for the Catalan club. However, he was unwilling to rock the boat in order to force a move and, amid talk of a possible strike, he was quickly filmed by PSG on his return to training in a video in which he spoke of how happy he was at the Parc des Princes. And that was the end of it.

Barca were also in touch with Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos over possible moves in June and July, but both players ended up signing for Real Madrid, who had also been in contact with the two players. Meanwhile, the selling clubs - Atletico Madrid and Real Betis, respectively - were left totally in the dark.

The strategy used by Barca is similar to the one utilised by Madrid under Florentino Perez: convince the footballer to join with the offer of big money and a huge club, tell him he has to push for a transfer and then open negotiations. Player power has such sway in the modern game that, once a footballer has decided he wants to leave for a bigger club, that is usually that.

