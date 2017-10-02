Barcabona crowned Nairobi Fustal champions

Barcabona FC hammered Suswa Stars 4-1 to be crowned champions of Nairobi Futsal Experience 5-aside tournament at Valley Arcade on Saturday.

A hat-trick from Ibrahim Mao and a goal from Ismail Musa was enough to propel Barcabona to the crown in the well attended final courtesy of MallforAfrica.com, Mwanaume ni Effort and Arena One.

24 teams battled it out to win prizes from MallforAfrica, a global e-commerce firm that connects African’s to over 180 US & UK stores.

Winners More

“We wanted to begin a trend of bringing together the football community in Nairobi, to showcase their talents and get access to affordable quality gear and merchandise from the UK and US,” said Naomi Konditi-Kivuvani, the MallforAfrica Kenya Country Manager.

“There is a large community in Nairobi of players who enjoy 5-aside football. This has been seen in the rise of 5-aside pitches coming up and call for more.

“The most notable being that of Arena One. The Nairobi Futsal Experience brought the opportunity for all 5 football enthusiasts to come interact and compete in one place.”

Among the teams that took part include Winning 11, Los Pepes, Saints, TMK FC, Winning 11 B, Barcabona FC, Queens Park Strangers, La Roja FC, Phonix, Mwangaza, Suswa Stars FC, Rising Stars A, Rising Stars B, Nomads, FC Pumwani, Strath FC, Himalayas, Thika Road Spurs, Barefoot, George Town FC and Railways Wanderers.