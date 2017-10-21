Barcelona 2 Malaga 0: Controversial win sees hosts extend La Liga lead

Barcelona are eight points ahead of Real Madrid in LaLiga after a solid, but unspectacular win against Malaga at Camp Nou.

Gerard Deulofeu scored a controversial first Barcelona goal as his side extended their lead at the top of LaLiga with a workmanlike 2-0 victory over Malaga.

Winger Deulofeu ended a 16-game wait to open his account in Barca colours by striking after only 113 seconds to conclude a move that had seen Lucas Digne carry the ball out of play before setting him up.

Andres Iniesta netted his first goal for club and country in over a year after the break to end any hopes of a Malaga comeback.

Barca were far from their free-flowing best against a Malaga side they failed to beat either home or away last season, the only LaLiga team they did not get the better of.

However, the victory saw Ernesto Valverde's men restore a four-point lead over closest challengers Valencia, who thumped Sevilla 4-0 earlier on Saturday, at the top of the table.

Rivals Real Madrid sit eight points adrift in third and are at home to Eibar in their game in hand on Sunday.

Malaga fumed at Barca's opener, which saw Digne's initial attempted cross deflect back to him off away captain Roberto Rosales before the France international clearly touched the ball beyond the byline and crossed for Deulofeu to flick in a clever volley from inside the six-yard box.

Lionel Messi wasted an excellent free-kick opportunity from 20 yards out, firing against the wall, while Gonzalo Castro headed wide from a good opening at the other end, having been set up by Juankar on the counter-attack.

There were few other clear opportunities at either end until Castro completely miskicked a volley from eight yards as Malaga, who lost Diego Rolan to a hamstring injury, went into the break one down.