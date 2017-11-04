Barcelona 2 Sevilla 1: Alcacer makes the most of rare start

Barcelona restored their four-point lead over Valencia at the top of LaLiga by beating Sevilla, courtesy of Paco Alcacer.

Alcacer, named in a league starting XI by Ernesto Valverde for the first time since the opening match of the season, scored once in each half as Barca restored their four-point lead at the top of the table after wins for title rivals Valencia and Atletico Madrid earlier on Saturday.

Guido Pizarro's headed equaliser in between Alcacer's two strikes briefly threatened a surprise result, but a draw would have flattered fifth-placed Sevilla, who have now lost four consecutive away games.

Barca have won 10 and drawn one of their first 11 league games and now sit 11 points clear of rivals Real Madrid, who are at home to Las Palmas on Sunday, in fourth.

Sevilla have now failed to win in 15 attempts at Camp Nou, losing 13 of those meetings and conceding 40 goals in the process.

Barcelona came close to an opener on multiple occasions in a frantic opening 10 minutes.

Lionel Messi, on his 600th Barca appearance, created an early effort for himself which was saved by David Soria, before Sergio Busquets' close-range effort was hacked away off the line by Sevilla's defence after the Argentina international crossed into his path.

Luis Suarez then failed to lob Soria after a fine pass from Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic sent a blistering left-footed 20-yard drive inches wide.

Luis Muriel briefly interrupted the flow of Barca attacks, firing narrowly off target at the other end after dispossessing Samuel Umtiti, but Iniesta's left-footed thunderbolt - which was similar to Rakitic's - soon had Soria worried again.

The lively Alcacer headed just over from Rakitic's cross, but the striker made no mistake with his next chance on 23 minutes.