Barcelona always 'dominated' against Arsenal, says Dani Alves

Dani Alves in action for Barcelona against Arsenal in 2011: Getty

Dani Alves has revealed Barcelona always enjoyed playing against Arsenal in the Champions League as they were able to “dominate” the English side.

The Catalan club notably knocked Arsenal out of Europe’s elite competition in the 2009/10, 2010/11 and 2015/16 seasons.

Alves believes Arsenal’s “similar football style” played into the hands of Barcelona in their European encounters.

"We definitely liked to face Arsenal," Alves told Four Four Two. "They had a similar football style to ours and this sometimes helped to facilitate our way of playing.

"They were a team we dominated and had a control over. Every time we faced Arsenal, we'd have a good result or good performance."

Barcelona were particularly dominant in their clashes with Arsenal at the Nou Camp, scoring ten goals across their three home encounters with the Gunners between 2010 and 2016.

Alves added that Barcelona under Pep Guardiola “represented the definition of a collective game”.

"Talking to several football experts, they haven't seen another team as incredible as that Barcelona," he said.

"We represented the definition of a collective game. We ate, drank and breathed football, so moments like winning the Champions League were rewards for all our efforts."