Barcelona's Gerard Pique hits out at 'lies' surrounding his relationship with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has hit out at ‘liars’ claiming he does not get on with his Spain team-mate Sergio Ramos, revealing that the two in fact plan to go into business together.

Pique and Ramos, the captains of Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, have clashed numerous times in derby matches between the two clubs but have formed a formidable partnership in the heart of the Spanish national team’s defence.

They have won the World Cup and two European Championships playing alongside one another, and Pique has defended their off the field relationship after some Spanish newspapers claimed they had fallen out over the Barcelona man’s commitment to Catalan independence.

“Any talk that we don't get along is a big lie,” Pique said while on international duty this week.”We are even going to be partners in a business that I asked him to get involved with.

“Everything is okay, my relationship with him is phenomenal. It is easy to say things but we are very close and there is no problem between us.”

Pique, who was jeered during an open training session with the Spain team on Monday over his support for independence, suggested then that he would be open to walking away from international football if coach Julen Lopetegui or his team mates felt uncomfortable with his presence.

Pique is a vocal supporter of Catalan independence