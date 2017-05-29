Barcelona's new kits for 2017-18 confirmed! What Messi and Neymar will be wearing next season

Barcelona's new home kit for 2017-18 has been confirmed.

The traditional blue and red vertical stripes have been altered to change size across the kit whilst maintaining a symmetrical pattern. With fans so used to seeing the iconic design, it may take time to become accustomed to the change of ways.

A change in sponsorship also comes in the form of Rakuten, a Japanese electronic commerce company that's currently valued at USD $17 billion, replacing Barca's previous deal with Qatar Airways.

Barcelona’s new deal is believed to be one of the biggest football kit deals done to date and the hefty worth of is estimated at around £47 million a year.

The home kit has been confirmed, but the away and third kits are yet to be unveiled, though Spanish outlet Sport has claimed that the away shirt will be solid red, and the third-choice colour will be electric blue, as shown in the below picture.

A four-year contract was signed by both parties that has the potential to make Barcelona the world’s richest club, overtaking arch rivals Real Madrid in the process.

"This agreement puts us at the forefront of sports club sponsorships, which has always been an objective for the current board of directors," Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu told the press.