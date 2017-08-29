Barcelona's Marlon seals two-year Nice loan

Marlon Santos made three senior appearances at Barcelona last season but will continue his career with Nice for the next two years.

Barcelona defender Marlon Santos has joined Nice on a two-year loan deal.

The Catalans have allowed the Brazilian to join the Ligue 1 side until 2019 but have the option of bringing him back to Camp Nou at the end of this season.

Marilon, 21, made his first-team breakthrough under Luis Enrique last season with a pair of LaLiga starts and a substitute appearance in the Champions League.

He was excused from training in order to finalise his move to the Ligue 1 club on Tuesday.

Lucien Favre's side finished third last season but have struggled to find form in 2017-18, losing 4-0 to Napoli on aggregate in the Champions League play-off before suffering a 3-0 loss at Amiens on Saturday.