Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele set to be out for three months after surgery on hamstring injury

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has undergone successful surgery on the hamstring injury which is likely keep him sidelined until the end of the year.

The 20-year-old France international, who made a £96.8million switch from Borussia Dortmund last month, sustained the injury in the first half of Barca's come-from-behind win at Getafe on Saturday - his LaLiga debut.

The former Rennes youth player is likely to be out for between three and four months as the Catalan club look to build on their four-match winning start to the league season.

A statement on fcbarcelona.com read: "FC Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele was successfully operated on Tuesday to repair a ruptured biceps femoris in his left leg.

"Dr Sakari Orava (in Finland) performed the surgery. Dembele remains under the supervision of Dr Ricard Pruna. He is expected to be out for three and a half months."