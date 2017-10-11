Barcelona will go back in for Philippe Coutinho in January, says club's chief executive
Barcelona have signalled their intentions to revive efforts to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutino when the transfer window opens in January.
The Spanish club failed with three bids for Coutinho last summer, the last worth £115 million, with Liverpool standing firm there is no price that will force a sale this season.
That situation will not change while Liverpool are competing to meet their objectives during this campaign, particularly as Jurgen Klopp looks to secure a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.
But despite Liverpool’s stance, Barcelona’s chief executive Oscar Grau revealed his club’s plans to try again – although he said they would still need to sell players to raise more funds.
“We are ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market, or any player the technical staff request,” Grau said.
“But it is important to adjust ourselves, so if there are to be arrivals, there must be exits as well.
“We must forget about the price paid for Neymar last summer. After taxes we received about €188m in income and a direct financial impact on the club's treasury of €144m.”
Liverpool will not welcome the latest public courting of their star player, particularly as the Merseyside club repeatedly warned Barcelona off making unwanted approaches.
Coutinho, who will return to training with Brazilian international team mate Roberto Firmino on Thursday, missed the start of the season after Barcelona’s summer bids, the attacker citing a back problem.
Since returning to the Liverpool line-up he has been in fine form, scoring in three consecutive fixtures.
Klopp’s dependency on his playmaker has increased following the loss of Sadio Mane for the next six weeks. Barcelona's statement raises the prospect of another month of disruption in January as Coutinho has made no secret of his long-term aspiration to move to the Nou Camp.