Barcelona will go back in for Philippe Coutinho in January, says club's chief executive

Barcelona have signalled their intentions to revive efforts to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutino when the transfer window opens in January.

The Spanish club failed with three bids for Coutinho last summer, the last worth £115 million, with Liverpool standing firm there is no price that will force a sale this season.

That situation will not change while Liverpool are competing to meet their objectives during this campaign, particularly as Jurgen Klopp looks to secure a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

But despite Liverpool’s stance, Barcelona’s chief executive Oscar Grau revealed his club’s plans to try again – although he said they would still need to sell players to raise more funds.

“We are ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market, or any player the technical staff request,” Grau said.

