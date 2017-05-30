Barcelona beat Manchester City to sign teenage goalkeeper

The 18-year-old shot stopper is currently a Montenegro youth international with their Under-20 side, and had been on trial with Bayern Munich

Barcelona have beaten competition from Manchester City to sign 18-year-old Montenegrin goalkeeper Lazar Carevic from OFK Grbalj.

The Montenegro Under-20 international, who has featured at the under-19 level, posted a photo of the contract signing on Instagram.

The teenager's agent, Ramir Radoncic, is friendly with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, which reportedly helped result in a trial for the keeper while Guardiola was at Bayern Munich in 2015.

SPORT reports Guardiola and Manchester City made a late run at the keeper.

Carevic has been the starter the last two seasons as Montenegro first division side OFK Grbalj. He will join Barcelona’s top youth side, the Juvenil A team, and is expected to be a regular starter.

The 6-foot-4-inch goalkeeper will be hoping to impress in the youth team and perhaps make his way into the senior squad following the appointment of Ernesto Valverde as Barca's new manager.