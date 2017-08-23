Barcelona confirm hacking after Di Maria 'announcement'

Barcelona confirmed their social media accounts had been hacked after the LaLiga giants appeared to announce the signing of Angel Di Maria.

The Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain attacker has been linked to Barca, who are still seeking reinforcements following Neymar's exit to the Ligue 1 outfit.

A bizarrely timed tweet in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Spanish time, appeared to confirm the 29-year-old's arrival at Camp Nou.

"Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona! #DiMariaFCB," the tweet read.

READ MORE: Barcelona and Coutinho need to move on after flopped bid for Brazil star

READ MORE: How Man Utd’s left-back problems could cause them to stutter

READ MORE: Gossip - Barca ‘give upon Coutinho’, PSG ‘Mbappe loan deal’, Man Utd ‘want Sessegnon’

However, hackers quickly followed up their transfer 'announcement', although a series of tweets remained published for more than half an hour before Barca seemingly intervened.

Later, the club tweeted: "Our accounts have been hacked tonight. We're working to solve the problem as soon as possible.

"Thanks for your patience."

Barca are still seemingly looking to be active in the transfer market, with reports on Wednesday claiming the club had submitted yet another bid – this time £101million plus add-ons – for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.