Barcelona could play in the Premier League should Catalunya secure independence from Spain

Messi could be in the Premier League soon: Getty

The likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez could be playing in the Premier League in the not too distant future – and not because Manchester City are loosening their purse strings even more next summer.

Barcelona’s home of Catalunya is bidding for independence from Spain and their sports minister has opened up a world of possibilities for what that means for the football club.

Gerard Figueras has insisted that should the region secure independence then all the Catalan teams in La Liga would have to decide what league they wanted to play in – meaning Barcelona, Espanyol and Girona could end up in England, France or even Italy.

“In the case of independence, Catalan teams in La Liga – Barcelona, Espanyol and Girona – will have to decide where they want to play: in the Spanish league or a neighbouring country like Italy, France or the Premier League,” said Figueras.

“Now in Spain there teams from other countries who play in national leagues: clubs from Andorra in football and basketball.

“Monaco play in France, in England Welsh clubs. I don't think that Uefa has anything against seeing another club play in a different league from their country.”

Barcelona itself have not broached the subject yet and with Spain’s prime minister Mariano declaring any vote on independence “illegal” and having ballot boxes seized, it does not appear close to fruition just now.