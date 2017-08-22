Barcelona defender Lucas Digne 'helped terror attack victims with water bottles and homemade tourniquets'

Lucas Digne was back in action for Barcelona 72 hours after the attack: Getty Images

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne is said to have rushed to the aid of victims following last week’s terror attack in the city.

The Frenchman recently moved to the Plaça Catalunya, close to where a van ploughed into crowds on La Rambla killing 14 and injuring dozens more.

After hearing crashing sounds and screams, the 24-year-old went down to the busy thoroughfare armed with bottles of water and towels which he made into tourniquets for the wounded, according to Mundo Deportivo.





“He joined the crowd of people who helped the wounded,” the Catalan paper reports.

“The Frenchman does not want to talk about it. He does not think he's a hero for making tourniquets when he saw arms and legs bleed.

“He did it instinctively, like many other locals and tourists who gave first aid until ambulances and the police cordoned off the area.”

Digne has not commented on reports of his actions but posted an image of the Plaça Catalunya alongside two emoji: one showing a love heart and the other of two hands in prayer.

Many on social media have branded him a hero.

The left-back was in action 72 hours after the attack, coming on as a substitute in Barcelona’s 2-0 victory over Real Betis.

There was a minute's silence at Camp Nou before the game and players wore commemorative shirts which sported "Barcelona" on the back instead of their names and "#TotsSomBarcelona" (which translates to "We are all Barcelona") on the front.