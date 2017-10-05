Barcelona demand respect for wishes of the Catalan people amid referendum tensions

Josep Maria Bartomeu has issued a statement on behalf of the club, demanding the wishes of those that voted on Sunday be respected

Barcelona have demanded that the wishes of the Catalan people be respected amid growing tension in Spain following Catalunya's independence referendum.

Voting took place on October 1 and resulted in clashes between protesters and riot police in the region, with Spain's national government adamant that the referendum was unconstitutional and illegal.

A total of 91.09 per cent of the turnout voted in favour of Catalan independence, but the European Commission has since come out in support of the Spanish national government, confirming the illegality of the vote.

Barcelona chose to play Sunday's LaLiga match against Las Palmas behind closed doors as a show of solidarity with the Catalan people, with president Josep Maria Bartomeu slamming the actions of the Spanish authorities as "a lack of freedom of expression".

Bartomeu spoke out again on Thursday, issuing another statement on behalf of the club.

Speaking in a video on the club's official website, he called for "dialogue" and for "the wish of the majority of the Catalan people to decide on their future".

"These last few days, Catalonia has been going through one of the most transcendental periods in its recent history," he said.

"FC Barcelona, as one of the leading institutions in the country, demands a process of dialogue and negotiations to find political solutions to the situation happening in Catalunya, and for this to be done with the utmost respect for the wish of the majority of Catalan people to decide on their future.

"We are more than a club and it is precisely because of that that we feel that it is our duty to stand by our people, under such difficult circumstances as those that are being experienced right now.