Barcelona deserve defensive recognition - Digne

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne has paid tribute to the outstanding start his side have made to the campaign, and in particular defensively.

The Catalan side have stormed to the top of La Liga and their Champions League group, with the likes of Lionel Messi in sparkling form in attack, but France international Digne believes that the defence also deserve credit for what has been achieved in the early weeks of the season at Camp Nou.

Indeed, Barca have conceded only three goals in their first nine league matches, while they have also kept six clean sheets – the best tally in La Liga to date.

“Normally, when you talk about Barca, you talk about our attacking style and maybe forget the defensive part of our game, but we work hard on that as a team, and it is great to see us letting in so few goals this season,” Digne told Goal.

“That has helped us in getting this great string of results, and as a left-back of course I find defending extremely important.”

