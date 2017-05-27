Barcelona ensure Luis Enrique leaves with a trophy by beating Alaves in Copa del Rey final

Sometimes it’s better to just sit back and watch, to drink it in. This occasion, the final of the Copa del Rey, was one of those.

On one hand it was the final game at the Vicente Calderón, the last stadium in the Spanish capital that doesn’t feel like a shiny monument to capitalism and something to be savoured before it is reduced to rubble.

On another, there was Lionel Messi. A magician.



You could reduce it down to his brilliant opener, or that, just when Barcelona slipped for a micro-second and let Alaves back into this game, Messi ensured that his side could pull away from them with a comfortable win.

But it was another one of those performances where he flitted between defenders like a moth in the curtains and executed impossible passes that, even viewed from high up in the stands, simply weren’t there.

This was a game with a sense of occasion, and the seal of its importance was Messi’s performance. The Argentine has now played in 25 finals and scored 26 goals. If it’s a big match, it’s a Messi match, and yet much of the sense that this was a big occasion had been - until kick-off at least - provided by the fans visiting from the Basque country rather than Catalunya.

Even half an hour before kick-off, the Alaves end was full, flying flags and singing songs. The Barcelona contingent were somewhat more casual in their punctuality and attendance.

But perhaps this should have been no surprise. A day spent in Madrid prior to kick-off saw the deep blue and white stripes of Alaves outnumber their opponents by around ten to one. In terms of passion, of what it meant to these respective fanbases, it was no fair fight. But the inverse of that was true on the field, where Barcelona’s gaggle of millionaires danced around as Alaves thundered into tackles.

Aided by a referee who was the visually-impaired side of lenient, Alaves stuck well with Barca for the opening 20 minutes, landing blow after blow and flashing occasional threats on the counter.

And then came Lionel Messi, as he does, as he always has done and as he will seemingly continue to do so for as long as he can lace up his boots.

With no space to play in, Messi dropped a quick one-two on the edge of the area and, on the ’t’ of that ‘two’, he curled a first-time shot into the bottom corner with his left foot.

