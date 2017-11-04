Barcelona equal their best start in La Liga

Through 11 matches the side has racked up 31 points, matching the marks set in back-to-back seasons half a decade ago

Barcelona continued a fine start to La Liga play with a 2-1 win over Sevilla on Saturday.

The win left the Blaugrana on 31 points through 11 matches, top of the league and tied with the club's best-ever mark at this point of the season.

Barca reached the same mark in back-to-back seasons with both the 2012/13 and 2013/14 teams racing out of the blocks as well.

31 pts - Barcelona have equaled their best start after the first 11 games of a La Liga season (31 points, 2012/13 and 2013/14). Optimism. pic.twitter.com/dLhuwBMiRT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 4, 2017

While the strong start should leave fans optimistic about their chances of winning the league, history says it's still 50/50, with the 12/13 team having won the title and 13/14 team having finished second behind Atletico Madrid.

The club should be boosted by the fact that a new star is emerging at Camp Nou.

With Neymar sold to PSG this summer and Luis Suarez struggling to find his form, Barca have found a ray of hope in the form of Paco Alcacer.

The 24-year-old scored both goals against Sevilla and has now netted nine times in his last nine starts for the Spanish giants.

9 - Paco Alcacer has scored nine goals in his last nine starts for Barcelona in all competitions. Productive. https://t.co/GlnWTuoREj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 4, 2017

The win pushed Barcelona's lead at the top of the table to four points while they now lead Real Madrid by 11, with Los Blancos set to face Las Palmas on Sunday.