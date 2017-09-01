Barcelona forward Munir to link up with Bojan after sealing Alaves loan

The La Liga giants have allowed the Spain international to join their domestic rivals on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 season

Munir El Haddadi has left Barcelona to join Deportivo Alaves on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old forward was not considered part of Ernesto Valverde's first-team plans at Camp Nou and a host of clubs, both in La Liga and abroad, were registered with an interest in the forward during the transfer window.

Barca 5/4 to win La Liga

Ajax, Roma and Zenit were all linked with a move for the Spaniard, who scored six goals in 33 La Liga appearances while on loan at Valencia last season.

However, Alaves - who signed former Barca forward Bojan Krkic on loan from Stoke City on Thursday - have now concluded a deal on deadline day in Spain.

Munir could make his debut for Luis Zubeldia's side when they travel to face Celta Vigo on September 10.

