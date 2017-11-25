Barcelona hope Messi renewal prevents repeat of Neymar exit - Valverde

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde believes Neymar's departure from Catalonia prompted the club to increase Lionel Messi's buy-out clause.

The Brazil international was prised away from Camp Nou in August when Paris Saint-Germain agreed to pay €222 million for his services, a figure that meant Barcelona were powerless to prevent the deal going through.

After much speculation, Messi's new deal, that runs until 2021, was announced on Saturday, with a release clause of €700m - a marked increase to the €300m figure that had previously been decided upon.

Valverde said: "I am not an expert in clauses, over time you know if they are high or not, but if we see what has happened with Neymar, I guess everything goes around.

"People said no-one would ever pay that and they did."

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted earlier the terms of Messi's deal had been changed to reflect the changing economics in world football.

"It's a new contract that we have signed today, because although the one we signed in June was up to par with his greatness as a player, the new one is more in line with the current situation in the ever-changing world of football," he said.

"The buy-out clause had to be modified, and it has gone from €300m to €700m."

News of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's renewal is a huge boost for Valverde and Barca although the former Athletic Bilbao coach did admit to a painful memory when asked to pick one of Messi's best goals.

He added: "If I had to choose just one, one image of Messi, then a lot of things come into my head. Perhaps the one that he scored at the Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey final when I was coaching Athletic.

"Now I'm on this side, the goal he scored against Getafe (a mesmerising run from the halfway line in the 2007 Copa semi-final) because it was similar to the great one Maradona scored (against England in the 1986 World Cup against England).