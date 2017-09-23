Barcelona making and breaking records as perfect start to season continues

Barcelona's perfect start to the season continues. Ernesto Valverde's side beat Girona 3-0 in the teams' first-ever Catalan derby in La Liga and, after both sets of fans called for the right to vote for independence from Spain, it is the Blaugrana that are separated from the rest of the Primera Division with a maximum 18 points.

This victory owed more to graft than grace for Barcelona, their first two strikes untidy own-goals from Aday Benitez (a wicked deflection from a Jordi Alba shot) and goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz (who turned an Aleix Vidal cross into his own net), before Luis Suarez added a third.

Barcelona 9/1 to beat Sporting 1-0

Nevertheless, it was another extremely effective display from Valverde's men and another clean sheet as well. Barca have conceded only twice so far in La Liga in 2017-18 and that record matches their start from 2001-02. Only one team from Europe's big five leagues, Borussia Dortmund, have conceded less league goals so far this term.

View photos Girona Barca More

If there was one question mark about Valverde, it was how his teams would perform on the road, given that his Athletic Club side struggled frequently away from San Mames. And it is true that Barca have not always been brilliant outside Camp Nou (which celebrates its 60th anniversary on Sunday) this campaign.

But so far, so good. Barca's first away game was a 2-0 win at Alaves, before a hard-fought 2-1 win at Getafe last weekend and now this 3-0 victory. None of those can be described as vintage performances, but brilliant football does not win titles. It is better to be effective.

Valverde's side are certainly that and their sixth successive win in the Primera Division means they are now one of only four teams in Europe's top leagues to still boast a perfect record, along with Juventus and Napoli in Italy and Porto in Portugal.

View photos Luis Suarez Barcelona More

View photos Suarez More

Read More