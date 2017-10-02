Barcelona midfielder Rafinha undergoes knee surgery

The league leaders confirmed the midfielder underwent knee surgery and he could be out of action until November

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha underwent surgery on his right knee and will reportedly be sidelined for two months.

The Brazilian, 24, is yet to play a game this season and Barca confirmed he had a successful arthroscopic operation on his right knee on Sunday.

The Liga leaders said it was a similar operation to the one Rafinha had on his internal meniscus – in the same knee – in April.

According to Sport, Rafinha may be sidelined until the end of November.

Barca have won their opening seven league games of the season to be five points clear atop the table.