Barcelona midfielder Rakitic ruled out of Croatia's key World Cup qualifier

The 29-year-old has been struggling with injury to both his thighs and will miss Tuesday's crunch clash with Turkey as a result

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has suffered an injury that has ruled him out of Croatia's World Cup qualifier in Turkey on Tuesday.

Rakitic appeared in the 1-0 home win over Kosovo that was played over two days due to a waterlogged pitch, but was substituted in the second half.

Head coach Ante Cacic revealed after the match the 29-year-old had thigh pain in both legs.

Rakitic will consequently miss the key tie in Eskisehir due to an injury described as "slight", with Cacic keen not to risk worsening the problem.

Croatia are top of a closely contested Group I, two points clear of Ukraine and a further one ahead of Iceland. Turkey are five adrift in fourth.

Barcelona are back in action with a Liga derby against Espanyol on Saturday.