Barcelona will not rest Lionel Messi, says Valverde

Lionel Messi can expect his heavy workload to continue for the forseeable future after comments from Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona have no plans to rest Lionel Messi despite his Argentina endeavours coming after the forward played in all 11 of his club's matches this season.

Ernesto Valverde, whose side have won seven straight matches to kick off their LaLiga campaign in style, insists there is no immediate need to rest the man he believes is the world's best player.

Messi scored a magnificent hat-trick for Argentina against Ecuador on Tuesday to lead his side to next year's World Cup in Russia after they initially fell behind in the decisive qualifier before claiming a 3-1 victory.

But despite Messi starting every Barca game in addition to his international travel and match commitments, Valverde has no plans to rest him, with Saturday's crucial away game against Atletico Madrid next on the agenda.

"Messi had his pre-season which was normal - sometimes the players come off World Cups and other tournaments," Valverde explained at his pre-match media conference.

"There are players who come late to the pre-season, but for him it was normal in that respect.

"I think he is strong at the moment and we through it was important for him to help us early on this season.

"We will look at it as the season goes on, but for now it is good idea for us that he keeps playing."

Since taking charge, Valverde has been most impressed by Messi's continued competitiveness even though he has already achieved so much in the game.

"His perpetual competitiveness [impresses me most]," said Valverde.

"You know that he can resolve any game. He is the best player in the world, he knows that, and it is tough to carry that weight on your shoulders every day.

"It is not just one day, it's today, tomorrow, the next day – it is an unbelievable level of competitiveness he has."