Barcelona & Real Madrid team news: Injuries, suspensions and line-up for the Clasico

Football is back with a bang in Spain as Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a Clasico clash this weekend. The two teams face off over two games in the Spanish Supercopa for the first time since 2013, starting with the match at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Madrid, as champions of La Liga last season, play the second fixture at home against Copa del Rey winners Barcelona, who will be featuring in their first competitive match under new coach Ernesto Valverde.

Los Blancos have already won a trophy this term, having beaten Manchester United 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje on Tuesday, while the Blaugrana will be seeking to retain the Supercopa they won against Sevilla a year ago.

BARCELONA & REAL MADRID INJURIES

Andre Gomes and Thomas Vermaelen both missed Monday night's Trofeu Gamper game against Chapecoense at Camp Nou, but are expected to be available for the Clasico at home to Real Madrid.

Gerard Deulofeu went off with a knock in Monday's match, but he should be fine for the Supecopa test and looks set to start after Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

For Real Madrid, Jesus Vallejo is out injured, but coach Zinedine Zidane has no other worries. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday and has been building up his fitness this week after an extended break due to his participation in the Confederations Cup earlier this summer.

BARCELONA & REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Luka Modric is suspended for this match after picking up a red card against Atletico in the Supercopa back in 2014. The Croatian midfielder will be available for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There are no other players suspended for either team and any red cards in this edition of the Supercopa will lead to a suspension in La Liga following a rule change in 2015.

BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is set to name Gerard Deulofeu in the Neymar role on the left of his side's attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez against Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

Deulofeu returned to the Catalan club in a buy-back deal from Everton earlier this summer and opened the scoring in the 5-0 win over Chapecoense in the Gamper Trophy on Monday, when he also assisted two more goals before going off at half-time.

